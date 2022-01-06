Mask mandate to enter the Raising Cane’s River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center has announced a mask mandate to enter according to a tweet from WAFB’s Lester Duhe.

Wayne Hodes the general manager wants to follow the mayor’s direction when she put on city-parish government buildings.

Could have impact on upcoming Mardi Gras balls.

According to Duhé, this could even impact upcoming Mardi Gras balls as well.

