Mask mandate to enter the Raising Cane’s River Center
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center has announced a mask mandate to enter according to a tweet from WAFB’s Lester Duhe.

Wayne Hodes the general manager wants to follow the mayor’s direction when she put on city-parish government buildings.

According to Duhé, this could even impact upcoming Mardi Gras balls as well.

Click here to report a typo.

