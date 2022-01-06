LSU hires Oklahoma’s Jamar Cain as DL coach/run game coordinator

Red Bags
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is quickly putting together his coaching staff and on Wednesday, Jan. 5 the Tigers announced that they have officially hired Oklahoma’s Jamar Cain as their new defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.

Cain, joins new defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive assistant Robert Steeples on the staff. Cain was reportedly expected to follow former OU head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, but things changed as Kelly made a late push to add Cain to the staff. He has played a huge part in the upgrade of the Sooners defense the past two seasons.

In the past two seasons, Cain has coached Oklahoma’s outside linebackers and defensive ends and the Sooners ranked third and first in sacks in the Big 12. As a team last season the Sooners had a total of 33.

“Jamar is an outstanding coach who has developed many players into elite defensive linemen during his coaching career,” Kelly said. “He understands what it takes to be successful at the highest level of college football and he will bring great passion and energy to our program. In order to have sustained success in the SEC you have to win the line of scrimmage and Jamar’s coaching ability will be instrumental as we work to build a dominant defensive front.”

In 2021, the Sooners ranked No. 7 in the nation in turnover margins at +11, as the defense recovered 12 fumbles and had 11 interceptions, their defensive unit also ranked No. 9 in tackles-for-loss.

