Louisiana posts another record day of new COVID cases

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State of Louisiana reported another day of record new coronavirus cases. On Jan. 6, 2021, according to the state’s health department.

The positivity rate for this group of tests is 20%.

In a news release, they said, “The Louisiana Department of Health reports 14,077 new #COVID cases out of 69,576 tests that have been reported to the state since yesterday, breaking the single-day pandemic record of 12,647 set 12/30/21.

“Today we report 1,412 COVID hospitalizations.

La. COVID numbers for 1/6/21 (Source: Louisiana Dept. of Health)

“This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among those ages 18-29 (20%), 5-17 (17%) and ages 30-39 (17%).

“This update includes new cases across all regions of the state, with 22% coming from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans), 15% coming from Region 2 (Baton Rouge) and 14% coming from Region 7 (Northwest).Of these new cases reported since 1/5, 97.1% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

“Tragically, we report 12 additional #COVID deaths reported to the state since 1/5.

“Vaccines remain the best tool to fight severe illness due to #Omicron and other #COVID19 strains. Get vaccinated if you haven’t. If you’re fully vaccinated, get a booster when eligible. Call the vaccine hotline to learn more about the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine: 1-855-453-0774. Find a vaccine here: vaccines.gov”

