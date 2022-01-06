Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Injured bald eagle released back in the wild after recovery

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A beautiful moment was captured Thursday, Jan. 6, as a female bald eagle that had been in recovery after getting hit by a truck was released into the wild.

Vets with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital helped her build her strength back up and released her in Morgan City, La.

Kellie Sanchez will have a full report later in the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Breanna Paul
Woman shares 155-lb weight loss journey 2 years after surgery
Louisiana lawmakers reflect on one year anniversary of Capitol insurection
Louisiana lawmakers reflect on one year anniversary of Capitol insurrection
Bald eagle released into wild after being treated by LSU veterinarians
Bald eagle released into wild after being treated by LSU veterinarians
Visitation suspended at state prisons due to COVID-19 cases
Visitation suspended at state prisons due to COVID-19 cases