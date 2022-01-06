Injured bald eagle released back in the wild after recovery

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A beautiful moment was captured Thursday, Jan. 6, as a female bald eagle that had been in recovery after getting hit by a truck was released into the wild.

Vets with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital helped her build her strength back up and released her in Morgan City, La.

Kellie Sanchez will have a full report later in the day.

