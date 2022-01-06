How to watch #1 South Carolina at #13 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The biggest game of the college basketball season so far is set to tipoff inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.

No. 1 South Carolina is coming to Baton Rouge to face the No. 13 LSU women’s basketball team.

LSU will look to repeat what Missouri accomplished one week ago in upsetting top-ranked South Carolina.

The Tigers are on a thirteen win-streak with their last two wins being over Top 25 SEC rivals.

After LSU upset then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Sunday, head coach Kim Mulkey asked fans to “pack the PMAC and wear white” for their showdown with No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.

WAFB 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet reports, as of 4 p.m. 8,100 tickets have already been sold for Thursday night’s game.

If you cannot make it to the PMAC, the game will be televised on SEC Network+ and will be available for streaming on the ESPN app. You can also listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

