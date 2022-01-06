Red Bags
How to watch #1 South Carolina at #13 LSU

Tigers on 13-game win streak entering matchup with nation’s top team
LSU guard Timia Ware (21) dribbles during an NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The biggest game of the college basketball season so far is set to tipoff inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.

No. 1 South Carolina is coming to Baton Rouge to face the No. 13 LSU women’s basketball team.

LSU will look to repeat what Missouri accomplished one week ago in upsetting top-ranked South Carolina.

RELATED: Seimone Augustus to be honored before women’s basketball game against South Carolina

The Tigers are on a thirteen win-streak with their last two wins being over Top 25 SEC rivals.

After LSU upset then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Sunday, head coach Kim Mulkey asked fans to “pack the PMAC and wear white” for their showdown with No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.

WAFB 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet reports, as of 4 p.m. 8,100 tickets have already been sold for Thursday night’s game.

If you cannot make it to the PMAC, the game will be televised on SEC Network+ and will be available for streaming on the ESPN app. You can also listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

Also, be sure to follow the 9Sports team on Twitter for updates during the game.

RELATED: LSU unveils Dale Brown Court in honor of Hall of Fame coach

