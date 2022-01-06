Red Bags
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD needs help in unsolved homicide from Feb. 2021

Joshua Mason was killed in a shooting on Denham Street in Baton Rouge on Feb. 20, 2021.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened in February 2021 involving the death of Joshua Mason.

Officials state that they respond to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Denham Street around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2021. When they arrived on scene they found the victim, Mason, in the parking lot of his apartment complex suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Mason later died at the scene.

Investigators believe that Mason was inquiring about a group of people hanging outside of his apartment when the shooting occurred.

Mason’s family and investigators are asking for help in assistance with this case and if you have any information on who shot Mason and why to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You can also submit a tip anonymously from their website by clicking here.

