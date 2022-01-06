Cold front slides through today, good rain chances arrive this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mild weather will continue through at least early afternoon for most of us until a cold front comes sweeping through the area. High temperatures will climb into the low 70°s by early afternoon but will likely fall into the mid to upper 50s by late afternoon in the wake of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6 (WAFB)

Only a few showers are expected through this morning into early afternoon, with rain chances running 20%-30%.

Temperatures will see a quick fall tonight and some areas could wake up to their third freeze of the week by Friday morning.

Best chances for a light freeze will be near and north of the interstates and with only a light freeze potentially in the mix, take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will be fine. After the cold start on Friday, highs will only reach the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will see a rapid rebound this weekend as winds quickly shift around to the south. We’ll also see good rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, expect scattered showers and t-storms mainly during the afternoon as a disturbance slides inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

Sunday starts out with a few isolated showers in the morning, but best rain chances look to be from mid-afternoon into Sunday night as a cold front approaches and eventually moves through. Set Sunday’s rain chances around 80%, with highs climbing into the mid 70s for many before rains develop. The severe weather threat looks fairly low at this point, but one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out.

Any rain will likely end before dawn on Monday, with cooler and drier weather returning for the first part of next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the remainder of the week, with the chance of a few showers also returning.

