Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cold front slides through today, good rain chances arrive this weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mild weather will continue through at least early afternoon for most of us until a cold front comes sweeping through the area. High temperatures will climb into the low 70°s by early afternoon but will likely fall into the mid to upper 50s by late afternoon in the wake of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6(WAFB)

Only a few showers are expected through this morning into early afternoon, with rain chances running 20%-30%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6(WAFB)

Temperatures will see a quick fall tonight and some areas could wake up to their third freeze of the week by Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6(WAFB)

Best chances for a light freeze will be near and north of the interstates and with only a light freeze potentially in the mix, take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will be fine. After the cold start on Friday, highs will only reach the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will see a rapid rebound this weekend as winds quickly shift around to the south. We’ll also see good rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, expect scattered showers and t-storms mainly during the afternoon as a disturbance slides inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6(WAFB)

Sunday starts out with a few isolated showers in the morning, but best rain chances look to be from mid-afternoon into Sunday night as a cold front approaches and eventually moves through. Set Sunday’s rain chances around 80%, with highs climbing into the mid 70s for many before rains develop. The severe weather threat looks fairly low at this point, but one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6(WAFB)

Any rain will likely end before dawn on Monday, with cooler and drier weather returning for the first part of next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the remainder of the week, with the chance of a few showers also returning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 9News at 6 Weds. Jan. 5
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 9News at 6 Weds. Jan. 5
Futurecast for Thursday, Jan. 6
Pair of fronts keep roller coaster temperatures going
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
FIRST ALERT FORECAST update 3PM: Jan. 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 5
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 5