Brief cool down before warm, wet weekend

Forecast for Friday, Jan. 7.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front passed through the local area Thursday delivering a cool down which will continue into Friday. Friday morning may see a brief/light freeze especially for areas north of Baton Rouge.

Temperatures won’t get cold enough or for long enough for pipes to be an issue. Be sure to check in on people without reliable heat, bring in the outdoor pets, and cover plants you wish to save. The cold air won’t last long as temperatures drastically warm into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer than normal by 10-15 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70°s each day, and that is with increasing rain chances. Expect scattered evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday as a mid-level disturbance moves overhead.

Rain fall timing for Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9.
A cold front will deliver a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Models continue to suggest a very low threat for severe weather. So, we will keep an eye on the Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook in the coming days for a possible Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for a portion of the local area.

The front will push through late Sunday with a stray shower possible into early Monday morning. Weather conditions improve and cool down for the start of the next work/school week.

Hi res euro model for Sunday, Jan. 9.
10 day forecast as of Thursday, Jan. 6.
It will be cold Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temperatures dip into the 30°s. We don’t expect freezing temperatures, but make sure the kids are bundled up at morning bus stops. Temperatures will trend warmer as we close out the week await the arrival of yet another cold front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return Friday into Saturday.

