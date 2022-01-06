Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge bakeries busy prepping King Cakes this Carnival Season

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January 6 marks the start of Carnival Season. King’s Day is when Catholics celebrate three kings visiting the infant Jesus.

Baton Rouge bakeries are hard at work preparing one of your favorite staples: King Cake.

Here’s a list of places you can find them:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 6
Cold front slides through today, good rain chances arrive this weekend
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Baton Rouge leaders react to the pardon of civil rights pioneer Homer Plessy
During her State of the City address, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says we're facing a...
‘I’ve lost that sense of security,’ Baton Rouge Mayor addresses violent 2021 in State of the City address
Reporters Perry Robinson and Lester Duhé discuss tonight's biggest news stories. Special guest...
9News Nightside: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022