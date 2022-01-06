$100 to be offered for first pediatric vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is handing out $100 gift cards to children who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Power Coalition, in partnership with Elm Grove Baptist Church, will host the pediatric vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. during a back to school winter event, which will be held at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge.

“If you haven’t gotten your child vaccinated upon returning to school, this is the perfect chance to do so!” said organizers.

Ochsner will be the provider, and Pfizer vaccines will be available for children ages 5-11. Proper identification is required.

To register, call 1-844-888-2772. Walk-ins are welcome.

The second shot will be offered three weeks later for the kids who came to the event.

Funds are provided by LDH.

