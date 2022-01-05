Where lotto winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to more than $630 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket.

The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.

In the capital region, a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at C&H Mart in Baker, according to the Louisiana Lottery website.

One lotto winner cashed in $100,000 HAPPY HOLIDAY ticket after buying the scratch-off at the Forest Gold Truck Plaza in Amite.

In Gonzales, a $100,000 prize went to a player at the Circle K on W. Highway 30 who bought a DOUBLE CASH DOUBLER ticket.

The biggest ticket sold in the Baton Rouge in the last two months was a $200,000 prize in the game 50x THE CASH at the Chippewa Super Store.

You can use the Louisiana Lottery’s map here to find a lucky store near you.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9:59 p.m.

