Warmer today, spotty showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A returning southerly flow will result in a noticeably warmer day today as highs climb into the upper 60s to near 70°.

The southerly flow will also usher some Gulf moisture into the area, making a spotty shower or two not out of the question by this afternoon. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds as the moisture streams northward.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday morning with just a few showers, followed by another shot of cooler air. Thursday morning starts out in the mid 50s and highs could reach the upper 60s by late morning for some before the front moves through. We should actually see temperatures falling a bit during the afternoon and will be noticeably cooler once again by Thursday night.

We continue to monitor the potential for another light freeze to start out on Friday morning. This is a ‘people, pets, plants’ type of freeze threat, with pipes not expected to be an issue. After the cold start on Friday, temperatures will stay cool even with plenty of sun in the forecast, with highs only reaching the mid 50s.

Temperatures then see another quick rebound into the weekend as a southerly flow returns. We’re also facing pretty good rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday. Set Saturday’s rain chances around 50%, with highs topping out in the low 70s. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 70s, with showers and t-storms likely by late in the day. A strong storm or two can’t be completely ruled out, but the overall severe weather threat looks relatively low. Some areas though could see an inch to perhaps two inches of rainfall by the end of the weekend.

Any showers should exit by early Monday, with cooler weather returning for the first part of next week. It looks as though we’ll then trend a little milder for the mid part of the week, with a few showers once again entering the forecast.

