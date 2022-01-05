Red Bags
Teen dies after being shot in Plaquemine, police say

Tramone Mcginise
Tramone Mcginise(Family)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Plaquemine Police Department say they are investigating the shooting death of a teenager.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the 59000 block of Nathan Georgetown Street in Plaquemine.

Authorities say they received a call around 7 a.m. when family members found Tramone Montrell McGinise, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.

McGinise died later Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Officials say they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is being transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Alabama because there is no room at juvenile facilities in the Baton Rouge area.

