Select schools will temporarily move to remote learning for COVID-related reasons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some school administrators have announced changes to in-person classes because of COVID-19-related reasons. Schools with changes currently include Magnolia Wood Elementary and all St. Helena Parish School System schools.

Changes for Magnolia Woods Elementary

The following is a press release from East Baton Rouge School System:

BATON ROUGE, LA. (WAFB) – On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases at Magnolia Woods Elementary. Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the difficult decision to transition the students at Magnolia Woods Elementary to remote learning, effective Jan. 6. The students at Magnolia Woods Elementary will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

During this period of remote learning, the impacted classrooms will be closed for deep cleaning and students will receive instruction through Google Classroom. The district will continue to consult with Health Centers in Schools, LDH and other local officials for additional guidance.

“The health and safety of our staff and students always come first and we do not make these decisions lightly, our thoughts are with those impacted and we encourage all staff and students to do their part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19,” said School Superintendent Sito Narcisse, Ed. D.

The school system will continue to utilize proven mitigation efforts, including mask-wearing, deep cleaning, and sanitizing of rooms; frequent handwashing; employee and staff testing; improved air filtration systems; and other proven mitigation efforts.

Find more information on EBRPSS Safe Reopening Plan on our website and the EBR Schools Facebook page (@EBRPschools).

Changes for St. Helena Parish schools

The following is a press release from St. Helena Parish School System:

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) – The Louisiana Department of Health has a shortage of COVID tests.

As a result, St. Helena Parish School System cannot conduct mass testing through Southeast Community Health Systems on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7. Fortunately, they still have access to COVID tests through Omega Diagnostics, their weekly COVID test service provider. As such, the following changes will occur:

St. Helena Parish schools will revert to its eLearning platform, Microsoft Teams, from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Monday, Jan. 10. This will give parents time to register for testing through Omega Diagnostics, or to acquire their own COVID test through their private medical doctor.

Parents who opt to use Omega Diagnostics will have until Monday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. to register their child for the COVID test.

Learners will return face-to-face on Tuesday, Jan. 11. A child must provide a negative test result upon their return or be registered to take the COVID test through Omega Diagnostics. All learners must properly wear their face coverings while on the bus and during the school day.

Parents who do not wish to have their child tested on Tuesday, Jan. 11, or cannot show proof of a recent negative test result (no earlier than Jan. 4), must wait until Friday, Jan. 14 to return to school.

Non-vaccinated learners must quarantine for 10 days any time an active COVID case is reported at their school or on their bus.

Please CLICK HERE to register for the Omega Diagnostics COVID test. Please make sure you click on the correct link for your child’s school site. You must register in order for your child to get tested.

Teachers will send invites to their learners, so they can access their classes. Learners can CLICK HERE to get a refresher on how to use the Teams eLearning platform. Please call the school if you need assistance with accessing your login information.

St. Helena Early Learning Center – 225-222-3715

St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy – 225-283-1190

St. Helena College and College Academy – 225-222-4402

