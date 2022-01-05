BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Flooding worries are one thing when people start trying to fight a new development.

But once you add in speculation, rumor, and innuendo on social media you’ve got neighbors downright worried about what could be in store.

The proposal set for Hooper Road just outside of Central will go before the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning and Zoning Commission in a few weeks.

The Belle Arbor subdivision is not even in the City of Central.

But there are hundreds of comments on a Central Facebook group online with people sharing concerns about the potential new neighborhood.

“This is an invitation for us to attend a meeting or public hearing,” said Autherine Walker, the co-chair of the Comite Estates Homeowners Association.

Proposed subdivision near Central causes social media frenzy from concerned residents (WAFB)

Walker has lived in the Comite Estates Subdivision for around 20 years.

“It has been quiet. And again, the goal of our homeowners’ association has been to maintain, to keep that standard,” said Walker.

But all that quiet has turned into a lot of chatter from neighbors, about the proposed new development down the street sort of near Comite River Park.

“Because there is only one way in and one way out, and so it kind of controls the traffic, and homeowners would not like to see that change,” said Walker.

According to the developer with Tower Capital Corporation, Belle Arbor subdivision will be:

* Total Acreage 53.7, including 11.8 acres of open area

* Number of lots 183, plus 5 common area tracts of land

* Lots are designed for single-family homes. Average size 50′ wide by 120′ deep

* NOT low-income housing.

* Estimates the homes would start at $250,000 and go up.

* 12.4 acres of retention ponds

* Subdivision will be built to the standards provided by EBR in order to meet the current flood moratorium standards

“What’s coming out and what’s being put out there on Facebook, it’s two different things,” said Aaron Moak, East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman for District 4.

The development is actually in District 5, which is without a leader right now after Erika Greene was elected family court judge.

But even Councilman Aaron Moak has been getting bombarded with calls from his constituents in Central.

“It concerns my district because it borders it. And also the city limits of Central stop right there at the river. But the Central School District which is my district, that District 4 covers, does cover that area. So, there’s a lot of concern about not only about flooding, but about overcrowding the schools, or anything that might happen in that area all the way to Foster Drive,” said Moak.

But some neighbors WAFB spoke with who didn’t want to get on camera, are still waiting for all the facts to come out about the proposed development before they have an opinion on it.

As for Mrs. Autherine, she has lingering questions too and wants to get answers at the next meeting.

“I plan to attend and I know for a fact that there are other homeowners that will attend and voice concerns. Because in my view, they are legitimate concerns,” said Walker.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss this proposal on January 18.

