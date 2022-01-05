Police investigating stabbing of teen on Mochian Prescott Crossover

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating the stabbing of a teenager.

Investigators say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the 4200 block of Mohican Prescott Crossover.

The extend of the teenager’s injuries is unknown at this time, police say.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.