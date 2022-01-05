Red Bags
No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC

LSU men's basketball Alex Fudge.
LSU men's basketball Alex Fudge.(Josh Auzenne)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball team took down No. 16 Kentucky to a packed PMAC.

The final score of the game was 65-60 LSU.

Before the game LSU basketball coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court.

Brown is also in the Basketball Coaching Hall of Fame and has the second-most wins in the SEC behind former Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp.

In the second half, the Tigers went a 13-2 run.

With a 1:43 left LSU was up by 6.

