Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says

FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity...
FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown’s team says NASCAR has rejected Brown’s sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency meme coin “LGBcoin.”

In this case, “LGB” stands for “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Last year, that phrase became code for a profane chant targeting President Joe Biden, originating from a viral video clip of Brown giving an interview after winning a race.

Under the sponsorship deal, the LGBcoin.io sponsorship would have been displayed on Brown’s No. 68 car.

Brown announced the deal last week, posting a video of the car on social media.

Brandonbilt Motorsports said in a statement that they followed the standard process and a NASCAR official had approved it.

The Washington Post reports NASCAR made it clear in November that no reference or imagery based on the chant would be allowed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse
Photo from Louisiana Lottery
Where lotto winners buy their tickets