BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will deliver the annual State of the City Address Wednesday, Jan. 5 to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

The address will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Residents can watch virtually on the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.