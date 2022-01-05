Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU honored hall of fame coach Dale Brown

Dale Brown honored at LSU men's basketball game.
Dale Brown honored at LSU men's basketball game.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball game honored former LSU coaching legend Dale Brown before the game against No. 16 Kentucky.

Brown was honored in front of packed PMAC as they unveiled Dale Brown Court.

Brown first made his appearance on LSU’s campus back in 1972 when he took over for Press Maravich.

With lots of hard work Brown turned around the men’s basketball program and brought it to the national spotlight.

Brown would lead the Tigers to two Final Four appearances, four SEC Championships, and 448 wins. He would go on to recruit stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson), and Rudy Macklin.

Brown is also the only SEC coach to have appeared in 15 straight national tournaments and only 11 coaches in NCAA history have made more consecutive NCAA appearances.

Later on, Brown would become a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Seimone Augustus to be honored before women’s basketball game against South Carolina
Seimone Augustus to be honored before women’s basketball game against South Carolina
LSU men's basketball Alex Fudge.
No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC
FILE - Smokable medical marijuana is now available for Louisiana patients.
Louisiana’s medical marijuana patients still face issues in the workplace
Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
LSU Tigers
GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Kansas State