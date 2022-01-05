Red Bags
How to avoid scams in 2022 for a fraud-free new year

(Pixabay)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more of us continue to shop online more than ever before, the Better Business Bureau has tips on how to steer clear of the riskiest scams in 2022.

“You need to also challenge yourself to protect yourself, said Carmen Million, the President and CEO of the South Central BBB. “So what we’re suggesting is that you make a goal to protect yourself as far as shopping online because everybody’s doing it now.”

Million said to be cautious with email. Remember that scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business or government agency.

Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

She said to never send money to strangers. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money.

Do research before making online payments and purchases. When shopping online, or if asked to make a payment online, research the retailer before entering payment information, said Million.

She also said to use your best judgment when sharing personal information and to be social media smart.

Click here to report a typo.

