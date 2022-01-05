Gonzales leaders to make sure future parades are safe and family-friendly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just about a month, the streets of Gonzales will be filled with carnival celebrations.

For the first time ever, the city will have a Mardi Gras parade held by the Krewe of Mambo.

“I’ve watched our community embrace so many people coming from the outside and it’s very exciting to see a Mardi Gras parade coming to our area! It’s going to be great for the kids, I know people are going to love it if everyone can stay safe we can all have a wonderful time we can bring people in from the outside just to show them how cool Gonzales is, the people, the citizens, our community, it’s a great place to be,” Gonzales resident Rachel Davidson said.

Davidson said she plans on taking her family to the parade, and officials and krewe leaders want to make sure the event is appropriate for her whole family.

“If somebody can’t abide by the rules (of the parade) we pull them out at the next intersection,” Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

At the recent Gonzales Christmas parade, some people complained about vulgar music being played, to make sure that does not happen at future parades, the Krewe of Mambo will fine floats for inappropriate music.

“Right now we have the sheriff and the chief of police coming- needless to say, law enforcement did their job- but I think we need to increase law enforcement as well as the people who walk alongside the floats,” Arceneaux said.

By adding law enforcement, more walkers alongside floats, and making riders sign contracts agreeing to play appropriate music, krewe leaders hope to create a parade that everyone enjoys.

“Just the excitement of Mardi Gras itself, maybe receiving beads and candy and what-have-you, and the excitement of it... of course, it’s a lot of competition out there with these parades but we’ll see how it goes this year,” Arceneaux said.

Krewe of Mambo leaders also said they will be requiring DJs on floats to wear a harness.

The parade will follow the same route as the Christmas parade - starting at city hall and eventually going through the city on burnside avenue. It’s set for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

