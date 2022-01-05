Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

George Floyd’s niece wounded in New Year’s Day shooting

By KPRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was hit by a stray bullet early New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed in Houston, her father says.

Father Derrick Delane says he had just come back into his Houston apartment from lighting fireworks about 3 a.m. Saturday when bullets went flying. His 4-year-old daughter, Arianna Delane, was hit in the torso by a bullet as she slept.

“My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit. I seen the blood bleeding, and I grabbed her,” Delane said.

Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired...
Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired several shots into her family's Houston apartment. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.(Source: Derrick Delane, KPRC via CNN)

His wife drove the two to the hospital, where Arianna underwent surgery. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.

The 4-year-old is the niece of George Floyd, who grew up and was laid to rest in Houston. His arrest and death led to nationwide protests that called for an end to racial inequality and police brutality.

Arianna is now recovering.

“She’s healing very fast. Last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing real great,” her father said.

Police say they don’t have a suspect description or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
Mayor Broome to deliver annual State of the City Address
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
The department has made major changes to the way it gathers and shares intelligence, increased...
Capitol Police 'stronger and better prepared' than before Jan. 6 attack, chief says
Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
Coronavirus testing
How to avoid fake coronavirus tests, tips from BBB