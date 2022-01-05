Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Kansas State

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will be short handed when they take on Kansas State (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in the Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas. The Tigers are looking to avoid their first losing season since 1999 when they finished 3-8.

LSU will have 38 scholarship players available tonight against the Wildcats as many of the players have either opted-out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft or have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Interim head coach and offensive line coach Brad Davis will be leading the charge for the Tigers in place of former head coach Ed Orgeron.

The last time LSU played in the Texas Bowl was back in 2015 when the Tigers took on Texas Tech and Patrick Mahomes. The Tigers came away with a 56-27 win over the Red Raiders.

Former high school quarterback and now wide receiver Jontre Kirklin has been getting reps at quarterback and could play a huge role for the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly adds La. Tech’s Joe Sloan as new QB coach
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins tells father 'everybody wants to win'
LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13)
Jontre Kirklin gets lots of work at QB for LSU during Texas Bowl preps
Jontre Kirklin gets lots of work at QB for LSU during Texas Bowl preps