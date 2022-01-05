GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Kansas State

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will be short handed when they take on Kansas State (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in the Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas. The Tigers are looking to avoid their first losing season since 1999 when they finished 3-8.

LSU will have 38 scholarship players available tonight against the Wildcats as many of the players have either opted-out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft or have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Interim head coach and offensive line coach Brad Davis will be leading the charge for the Tigers in place of former head coach Ed Orgeron.

The last time LSU played in the Texas Bowl was back in 2015 when the Tigers took on Texas Tech and Patrick Mahomes. The Tigers came away with a 56-27 win over the Red Raiders.

Former high school quarterback and now wide receiver Jontre Kirklin has been getting reps at quarterback and could play a huge role for the Tigers.

