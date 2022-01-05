Former Metro Council member sworn in as EBR Family Court Judge
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Metro Council member, Erika Green, took the Oath of Office to serve as East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court Judge on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
A replacement will be appointed by the Metro Council to fill Green’s District 5 seat.
RELATED: EBR metro council seeks replacement for seat in District 5
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome recognized Greene during the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.
RELATED: BR officials look towards filling Metro Council vacancy
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.