Former Metro Council member sworn in as EBR Family Court Judge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Metro Council member, Erika Green, took the Oath of Office to serve as East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court Judge on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

A replacement will be appointed by the Metro Council to fill Green’s District 5 seat.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome recognized Greene during the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.

