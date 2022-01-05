Red Bags
Former Metro Council member sworn in as EBR Family Court Judge

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Metro Council member, Erika Green, took the Oath of Office to serve as East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court Judge on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

A replacement will be appointed by the Metro Council to fill Green’s District 5 seat.

RELATED: EBR metro council seeks replacement for seat in District 5

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome recognized Greene during the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.

RELATED: BR officials look towards filling Metro Council vacancy

Five resolutions for a fraud-free new year
Mayor Broome to deliver 2022 State of the City Address
How to avoid fake coronavirus tests, tips from BBB
Former Metro Council member sworn in as EBR Family Court Judge
