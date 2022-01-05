Crime Stoppers asks public for help in solving unsolved homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police is attempting to identify a man photographed whom investigators believe is connected in the death of 16-year-old James Jarreau.

Detectives said Jarreau was found dead inside of a vehicle on Jan. 5, 2021 at 5958 Cadillac St. around 3:00 p.m.

He suffered from a gunshot wound, they said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppersbr.com.

According to Crime Stoppers, you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.