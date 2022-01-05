Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers asks public for help in solving unsolved homicide

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact Crime Stoppers.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police is attempting to identify a man photographed whom investigators believe is connected in the death of 16-year-old James Jarreau.

Detectives said Jarreau was found dead inside of a vehicle on Jan. 5, 2021 at 5958 Cadillac St. around 3:00 p.m.

He suffered from a gunshot wound, they said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppersbr.com.

According to Crime Stoppers, you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Photo from Louisiana Lottery
Where lotto winners buy their tickets
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome discusses options to bring more business and economic...
Mayor Broome delivers annual State of the City Address Wednesday
Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
BRG, Mary Bird Perkins partnership to bring immediate benefits to patients