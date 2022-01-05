BRG, Mary Bird Perkins partnership to bring immediate benefits to patients

The following is a press release from Baton Rouge General:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced Wednesday, Jan. 5 the completion of an agreement to expand and enhance cancer care resources in the Greater Baton Rouge area, effective immediately.

The new partnership agreement enables BRG, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to work together to make it easier for patients to receive the highest quality cancer care close to home. It also serves the missions of both organization by emphasizing a strong community focus on prevention, early detection, and treatment.

“Baton Rouge General’s commitment to cancer care aligns with Mary Bird Perkins’ mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer, so we are excited to be a part of their medical community,” said Todd Stevens, president and CEO of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “This is a collaborative relationship that extends existing physical, technological, and professional resources.”

The organizations remain independent but will share technology and collaborate on clinical programs like clinical trials, nutrition, rehabilitation, support groups and medical oncology, and connect patients with enhanced treatment options. Whether patients choose to receive care at Mary Bird Perkins or Baton Rouge General, linked electronic medical record systems will streamline treatments and communication. Depending on patients’ needs and preferences, they can receive care from either organization or both, as some medical oncologists will rotate between facilities.

“We know that your world changes when you receive a cancer diagnosis,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General. “We want patients to feel comforted and confident in knowing that they can receive care and support from Baton Rouge’s two most preferred cancer centers, in a seamless, comprehensive and compassionate way, right here, close to home.”

As part of the partnership, a new infusion clinic has been completed at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus. It offers patients a variety of amenities, including 36 infusion bays and two private infusion rooms, each with heated infusion chairs that are specially designed for tablet use. Also, an infusion center pharmacy is located within the treatment space, which will expedite the process of treating patients.

According to the Advisory Board’s Oncology Roundtable, a cancer-focused think tank, research shows that patients prefer to access care at community cancer centers, rather than large health systems. This is largely due to close, personal relationships patients form with their doctors and convenience. Community cancer centers also have the ability to offer a more flexible, patient-centered approach to care.

This new arrangement paves the way for future joint venture opportunities, including additional locations and treatment options.

Mary Bird Perkins recently announced a partnership with OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices. The exclusive access to clinical trials and electronic health records Mary Bird Perkins will enjoy from working with OneOncology will now be extended to patients at Baton Rouge General.

