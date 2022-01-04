Red Bags
Southern opens SWAC play with win over Texas Southern

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both the Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams opened up SWAC play with a win over Texas Southern on Monday, Jan. 3. The men (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) won 63-50 over the Tigers and the women (3-9, 1-0 SWAC) won 70-60.

Senior guard Jayden Saddler led the way for the men as he scored 16 points and shot 5-for-7 from the field and was 6-for-8 from the charity stripe. He also added three steals and dished out three assists. Redshirt junior Brion Whitley scored 13 points in the win with all of his points coming in the second half for the Jags and he shot 50% from three and was 5-for-11 from the field.

For the women, they were suffocating on defense as they forced 35 turnovers and were able to score 24 points off of those. Three Jags were in double digits led by senior guard Kayla Watson who had 13 points, shooting 6-for-15 from the field with three rebounds, two steals and a block. Nakia Kincey and Genova Johnson each added 11 points in the win.

Both the men and women are scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, Jan. 5 with women set to tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. both games are at home in the F. G. Clark Activity Center.

