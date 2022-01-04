Police: Man shot to death outside of his home on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead on the night of Monday, Jan. 3.

Investigators say Donta Thompson, 21, of Baton Rouge, was shot around 10:17 p.m. while sitting in his vehicle that was parked outside of his home in the 2200 block of College Drive.

Thompson died at the scene, officials say.

RELATED: Burglary, firearms charges added to teen chased across EBR Parish; judge sets bond

Police say they do not have a motive and suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact BRPD’s Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.