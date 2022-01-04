Red Bags
Police: Man shot to death outside of his home on College Drive

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead on the night of Monday, Jan. 3.

Investigators say Donta Thompson, 21, of Baton Rouge, was shot around 10:17 p.m. while sitting in his vehicle that was parked outside of his home in the 2200 block of College Drive.

Thompson died at the scene, officials say.

Police say they do not have a motive and suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact BRPD’s Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

