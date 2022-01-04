Red Bags
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hit and killed by his brother during a traffic stop Monday night, according to Highway Patrol.

WHNS reports Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. when his brother, Trooper James Horton was responding to assist.

Officials say James Horton lost control of his car and collided with his brother’s car.

Both John Horton and a detained driver were hit while standing on the side of the road.

NCHP said John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The detained driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

