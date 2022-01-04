Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call

By WLBT.com Staff, Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – When Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to reports of a body in the road early Sunday morning in Mississippi, she found it was her son that was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Cooley told WLBT.

Charles Stewart Jr., 20, was in the middle of the street after being shot in the head.

When Cooley, his mother, arrived at the scene, he had already died - a sight she’ll never forget.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much,” Cooley said.

Stewart Jr.’s father, Charles Stewart, says he was a good person who got along with everyone and did not bother anyone. So, when he found out that his son was killed, he couldn’t believe it.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day to day, just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this,” the victim’s mother said.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray says because the case involves an officer’s family member, the case will be handed to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays
Mayor says Baton Rouge is experiencing a shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies
Mayor says Baton Rouge is experiencing a shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies
What we're tracking next
Brief warm-up before next cold front Thursday