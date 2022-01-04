Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU makes final preps ahead of Texas Bowl

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The last rodeo for this team of LSU Tigers is in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas was a five-star prospect coming out of Southern Lab. He redshirted on LSU’s 2019 national championship team and played in only one game during the 2020 season, which was a blowout of South Carolina.

Finally, Thomas started to get some playing time and make an impact in 2021.

He has appeared in six games this season, starting the last two against UL-Monroe and Texas A&M, which were the two victories LSU needed to become bowl eligible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Both LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and LSU guard Eric Gaines will play on national TV in...
LSU to soak up national spotlight Tuesday night
Former Southern Lab OL Kardell Thomas steps up for LSU after setbacks
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs...
Historic day from two former Tigers help lead the Bengals past the Chiefs
Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the...
OFFICIAL: Mike Denbrock named LSU’s next OC