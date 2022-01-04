Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank launches mobile app

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank launches a new smartphone app.
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank launches a new smartphone app.(WAFB/Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers with the non-profit Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank say they have partnered with b1BANK to launch an app to increase access to food resources for those who may only have a mobile phone.

The app will give users information on how to apply for SNAP benefits, upcoming mobile food distributions, resources for agencies and programs, as well as information on volunteering, donating, and events.

“The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank recognizes the importance and value of immediate access to urgent and evolving information,” Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said. “With underwriting provided by b1BANK, we are excited to announce the launch of our Mobile App, a new and innovative platform for updates and resources. Depending on the settings you choose, the Mobile App can send notifications and alerts about information useful to you.”

Organizers say the app will make the registration process easier for people who are looking for volunteer opportunities with the food bank. The app will also make it easier for volunteers to access their volunteer history on the go.

Users can also find more information about how the food bank is working to fight hunger in the
Baton Rouge community and make donations through the app.

“We are here for you when you need us, putting helpful information directly into your hands quickly and conveniently,” said Manning. “I invite you to download the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Mobile App today from the Apple Store or through Google Play.

Download on the Apple app store

Download on the Google Play store

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

File photo
SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands
Shelters in the Baton Rouge area are trying to give warm beds to as many people as possible...
Cold weather shelters open for homeless
Heart of Louisiana: Congo Square
GET IT GROWING: Tractor sea plant
GET IT GROWING: Tractor sea plant