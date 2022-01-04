Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank launches mobile app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers with the non-profit Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank say they have partnered with b1BANK to launch an app to increase access to food resources for those who may only have a mobile phone.

The app will give users information on how to apply for SNAP benefits, upcoming mobile food distributions, resources for agencies and programs, as well as information on volunteering, donating, and events.

“The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank recognizes the importance and value of immediate access to urgent and evolving information,” Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said. “With underwriting provided by b1BANK, we are excited to announce the launch of our Mobile App, a new and innovative platform for updates and resources. Depending on the settings you choose, the Mobile App can send notifications and alerts about information useful to you.”

Organizers say the app will make the registration process easier for people who are looking for volunteer opportunities with the food bank. The app will also make it easier for volunteers to access their volunteer history on the go.

Users can also find more information about how the food bank is working to fight hunger in the

Baton Rouge community and make donations through the app.

“We are here for you when you need us, putting helpful information directly into your hands quickly and conveniently,” said Manning. “I invite you to download the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Mobile App today from the Apple Store or through Google Play.

Download on the Apple app store

Download on the Google Play store

