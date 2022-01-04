Red Bags
Fire crews respond to fire at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. George Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, Jan. 3.

According to officials, the call came in around 8:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they located a small fire in the laundry room in the back of the facility.

Sprinkles were activated keeping the fire contained and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Damage was limited to only the laundry room.

No injuries or evacuations of residents were needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

