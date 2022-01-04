Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for teens as young as 12 as Omicron surges

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, Jan. 3 expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for teens as young as 12.

Boosters are already recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

This comes as thousands of kids in the Capital Area return to school this week. Ochsner Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Aldo Russo said the timing of this announcement was critical.

“The fact that the kids are going back to school is crucial in the decision to make this happen,” said Russo.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said even though serious illness is uncommon in younger teens, a booster will help them avoid that risk — while also helping reduce the spread of Omicron or any other coronavirus mutant. Dr. Russo agreed.

“This virus probably won’t cause major damage, but on the ones that do, it can be very drastic and dramatic, and even cause some death,” said Russo.

Russo said this is not the final step. The CDC is also looking into recommending the booster for kids even younger than this age group.

“Soon the FDA is going to make the recommendation, I hope, to boost those kids as well,” said Russo.

In the meantime, he said people should continue to follow safety mitigation measure, like wearing a mask and social distancing.

“We’re going to get through this. I’m confident we’ll be in a better place in a few weeks, but we just have to do the right thing, which is social distance, wear your mask, and get your booster,” said Russo.

The FDA also said everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.

Kids who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot can get the Pfizer booster.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome (Source: Mayor's Office)
Mayor Broome to hold news conference on Omicron variant in BR
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion