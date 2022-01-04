Red Bags
Family of four escapes overnight house fire on Sumrall Dr.

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of four was able to escape an overnight house fire that occurred on Sumrall Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, they responded to a fire in the 4000 block of Sumrall Dr. around midnight. When crews arrived on scene there was smoke coming from the roof and all four residents were safe and outside.

The residents stated that the fire was coming from the attic of the home.

Officials believe that the cause of the fire was electrical and that a furnace was the cause of the fire.

Residents stated that the fire was coming from the attic of the home, when firefighters were able to make it to the attic access they found heavy fire.

They were able to contain the attic fire near the rear of the house. The rest of the house sustained light water and smoke damage.

