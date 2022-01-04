Red Bags
City of Plaquemine park vandalized for the third time

For the third time a City of Plaquemine park was vandalized.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A park in the City of Plaquemine has been vandalized again according to a Facebook post.

According to the post on the City of Plaquemine, Fort Area Park was vandalized.

The post went on to say the park was vandalized with graffiti on the sidewalks was time.

This is the third time the City has experienced issues with the Fort Area Park.

Police are currently looking at camera footage from the park and are asking the public to come forward if they have any information.

The park will remain closed so the graffiti can be cleaned up.

