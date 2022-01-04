Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Child Tax Credit guide for filing your 2021 taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s important that if you got any of your child tax credit starting last summer, you pay attention to your mail now.

You will get sent a letter from the IRS on how much child tax credit you received, according to a local CPA.

That will help you figure out how much you could get this year, or even if you owe anything.

Brad Tate said if you had a significant increase in income from 2020-2021, you could possibly owe money.

But many families will still benefit from the child tax credit.

“For a lot of families at the lower income levels a 3,600-tax credit could make a lot of difference there have been reports that people really have been utilizing these to help their families out as we have gone through so much in the last year or so, they’ve been very beneficial to families,” Tate said.

Tate said because the child tax credit was expanded to where people got payments in advance in 2021, they will claim the other half on their taxes this spring.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
LSU Tigers
GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Kansas State
Marijuana and Employer Rights
Marijuana and Employer Rights
Whiskey Bay suspect.
Carjacking suspect spotted near Sherburne WMA