Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Carjacking suspect spotted near Sherburne WMA

Whiskey Bay suspect.
Whiskey Bay suspect.(LSP)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a man caught on a “deer cam” who they believe is the second suspect from a carjacking and vehicle pursuit that ended near the Whiskey Bay exit area of I-10 on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Louisiana State Police believe the man in the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in Iberville Parish. They also believe he has a sleeping bag with him, said officials.

RELATED STORY

New Orleans vehicle pursuit ends on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
LSU Tigers
GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Kansas State
Marijuana and Employer Rights
Marijuana and Employer Rights
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Child Tax Credit guide for filing your 2021 taxes