Carjacking suspect spotted near Sherburne WMA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a man caught on a “deer cam” who they believe is the second suspect from a carjacking and vehicle pursuit that ended near the Whiskey Bay exit area of I-10 on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Louisiana State Police believe the man in the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in Iberville Parish. They also believe he has a sleeping bag with him, said officials.

