Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Gonzales location reopening soon
OMV
OMV((Source: KPLC))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of the Motor Vehicles say they have closed the Baton Rouge location on Independence Boulevard due to COVID-19 precautions.

If you have an appointment scheduled during the closure, officials say you must reschedule online on the OMV’s website by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Mayor Broome, health leaders give latest on Omicron variant in BR, including testing supply shortages

The Gonzales OMV location on East Ascension Street will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 5.

A complete list of open offices and online services can also be found by CLICKING HERE.

