Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19
Gonzales location reopening soon
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of the Motor Vehicles say they have closed the Baton Rouge location on Independence Boulevard due to COVID-19 precautions.
If you have an appointment scheduled during the closure, officials say you must reschedule online on the OMV’s website by CLICKING HERE.
The Gonzales OMV location on East Ascension Street will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 5.
A complete list of open offices and online services can also be found by CLICKING HERE.
