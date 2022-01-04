Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of the Motor Vehicles say they have closed the Baton Rouge location on Independence Boulevard due to COVID-19 precautions.

If you have an appointment scheduled during the closure, officials say you must reschedule online on the OMV’s website by CLICKING HERE .

The Gonzales OMV location on East Ascension Street will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 5.

A complete list of open offices and online services can also be found by CLICKING HERE .

