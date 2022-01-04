Red Bags
Baton Rouge health and wellness advocate weighs in on how to stick to your New Year’s Resolution

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2022 marks the start of a new year, a new you, and for many, that means living a healthier and fit lifestyle.

We all know choosing a New Year’s Resolution can be easy, but sticking with it is the hard part.

Tanesha Craig-Stewart, a Health, and Wellness Advocate said it’s important to get moving.

She said most people hear just the word “work” when they hear workout, but it can be enjoyable. You are encouraged to try something you love doing, whether it’s Zumba, riding bikes, yoga, walking, tennis or rollerblading.

Craig-Stewart said to find an accountability partner. Someone that cares about you, your goals and wants you to succeed.

She also encourages you to drink more water as it’s good for your mind, body and soul. Try carrying a bottle with you everywhere you go, like your car, purse and desk. Try adding lemon, lime or cucumber while skipping the sugary drinks. She said to go easy on milk and juice.

Health tips to stick to your New Year's resolution
