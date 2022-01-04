Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Assumption deputies arrest man for home invasion

Desma Dantrell Greene
Desma Dantrell Greene(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars for an alleged home invasion that occurred in Assumption Parish in late December.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Desma Dantrell Greene, 35, of Paincourtville, on Dec. 30 on felony charges arising from an incident that occurred on Dec. 21 at a home located in the 5700 block of La. 308. Greene was charged with simple kidnapping, home invasion, two counts of simple battery, and two counts of simple assault.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said deputies responded on Dec. 21 to a two-person dispute, and they were told Greene, known only by a nickname at the time, had come there to settle a dispute over a debt.

“While the incident began as verbal, the situation turned physical,” Falcon said. “At some point, the victim and the female were able to get back into his home. The suspect then forced his way into the home at which time he continued to beat the male victim. During the incident, the suspect committed battery upon the female. At some point, the suspect left the area.”

After identifying Greene as the suspect, deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest, added Falcon.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, Greene remains incarcerated in the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $265,000, said officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
Mayor Broome addresses Omicron in Baton Rouge
LSU Tigers
GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Kansas State
Marijuana and Employer Rights
Marijuana and Employer Rights
Whiskey Bay suspect.
Carjacking suspect spotted near Sherburne WMA
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Child Tax Credit guide for filing your 2021 taxes