Assumption deputies arrest man for home invasion

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars for an alleged home invasion that occurred in Assumption Parish in late December.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Desma Dantrell Greene, 35, of Paincourtville, on Dec. 30 on felony charges arising from an incident that occurred on Dec. 21 at a home located in the 5700 block of La. 308. Greene was charged with simple kidnapping, home invasion, two counts of simple battery, and two counts of simple assault.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said deputies responded on Dec. 21 to a two-person dispute, and they were told Greene, known only by a nickname at the time, had come there to settle a dispute over a debt.

“While the incident began as verbal, the situation turned physical,” Falcon said. “At some point, the victim and the female were able to get back into his home. The suspect then forced his way into the home at which time he continued to beat the male victim. During the incident, the suspect committed battery upon the female. At some point, the suspect left the area.”

After identifying Greene as the suspect, deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest, added Falcon.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, Greene remains incarcerated in the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $265,000, said officials.

