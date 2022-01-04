Red Bags
Arrest made in crash that killed woman remembered as hero for organ donation

Alonna England
Alonna England(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash two days before Christmas.

Deputies said Alonna England, 38, of Zachary, is charged with negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle after a crash that resulted in the death of Aliye Ringe, 20, of Central.

The crash happened on Hooper Road near Mickens Road, which is not far from the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, on Thursday, Dec. 23, according to investigators.

The arrest warrant stated England failed to yield while turning onto westbound Hooper Road from Corlett Drive, hitting a vehicle and forcing it across the median into eastbound traffic, where it hit Ringe’s vehicle head-on.

Ringe was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

RELATED: ‘We want to remember her as a hero’; Car crash victim donates organs to save 5 people on Christmas Day

Hundreds of people celebrated her life Tuesday, Dec. 28, with a vigil at Wildcat Stadium in Central. Loved ones showed up in solidarity wearing yellow, shared memories, and released balloons in her honor.

