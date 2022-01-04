Red Bags
Albany Reserve Officer arrested for alleged sexual battery

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Albany Reserve Officer has been arrested according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to LPSO deputies started investigating a sexual battery complaint from a victim’s report that was made on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, “the victim told detectives she accepted a ride to work from a uniformed officer traveling in his personal vehicle. She recognized the driver as 71-year-old Thomas Cutri, Jr. Once inside the vehicle, the victim says she was touched inappropriately.”

71-year-old Thomas Cutri Jr.
71-year-old Thomas Cutri Jr.(LPSO)

Cutri, Jr. is being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the following:

- Sexual battery

- Malfeasance in office

Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild confirms Cutri, Jr. has worked as a Reserve Officer for Albany PD since 2019.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated. Cutri, Jr. is no longer serving as a reserve Albany Police Officer. I offer the complete cooperation of the Albany PD in this ongoing investigation.”

According to LPSO the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

