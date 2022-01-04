Albany Reserve Officer arrested for alleged sexual battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Albany Reserve Officer has been arrested according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to LPSO deputies started investigating a sexual battery complaint from a victim’s report that was made on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Sheriff Jason Ard said, “the victim told detectives she accepted a ride to work from a uniformed officer traveling in his personal vehicle. She recognized the driver as 71-year-old Thomas Cutri, Jr. Once inside the vehicle, the victim says she was touched inappropriately.”
Cutri, Jr. is being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the following:
- Sexual battery
- Malfeasance in office
Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild confirms Cutri, Jr. has worked as a Reserve Officer for Albany PD since 2019.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated. Cutri, Jr. is no longer serving as a reserve Albany Police Officer. I offer the complete cooperation of the Albany PD in this ongoing investigation.”
According to LPSO the investigation is ongoing.
