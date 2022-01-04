After another freeze, trending a bit warmer the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread freezing temperatures returned to the area for the second morning in a row on Tuesday. But temperatures will trend a bit warmer over the next few days as our winds shift around to the south.

Freeze watches and warnings until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. (WAFB)

For today, look for returning sunshine this afternoon after some morning clouds, with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Future radar and clouds for Tuesday, Jan. 4. (WAFB)

Temperatures will start out well above freezing on both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing to near 70°. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday, with rain chances climbing into the 20%-30% range for Thursday as a quick-moving cold front slides through the region.

In the wake of that front, areas near and north of the interstates, including metro Baton Rouge, could see another light freeze by Friday morning. Friday stays on the cool side, with highs in the mid 50s under mainly sunny skies.

GFS model forecast for Sunday, Jan. 9. (WAFB)

Our late-week cool spell will be short-lived as a southerly flow once again makes a quick return over the weekend. Highs will soar into the low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll also see some pretty good rain chances entering the forecast. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, with rain chances around 50% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 4. (WAFB)

Another cold front should move through by early Monday, ushering in our next dose of cooler and drier air for early next week. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, with lows potentially returning to the 30s for a couple of days.

