Staying chilly today, another freeze likely Tuesday morning

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Jan. 3.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for the vast majority of our viewing area through 10 a.m. Monday morning. The cold temperatures mark the first freeze of the season for many of us, so be careful with heating your home over the next couple of days.

Freeze watches and warnings until 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3
Remember that space heaters should not be used unattended or with extension cords not designed to handle the load that they draw. Otherwise, it stays chilly today even as some sunshine returns, with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Future radar & clouds for Monday, Jan. 3.
Additional freeze warnings are likely from Monday night into Tuesday morning with another widespread freeze expected. It looks as though a light freeze will be on tap for the majority of us to start out on Tuesday, so take care of people, pets, and plants. Pipes should not be an issue, but it’s always a good idea to make sure you have any exposed pipes wrapped and protected when we’re in a cold stretch like this one.

Freeze preps for Tuesday, Jan. 4.
After another cold start on Tuesday, temperatures will begin to moderate a bit for the mid part of the week. Highs should top out around 60° on Tuesday and closer to 70° on both Wednesday and Thursday. Small rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but most are expected to stay dry.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 3.
Our next cold front will move through by late Thursday and results in another brief cool down for Friday. Low temperatures will start out near or slightly above freezing, with Friday’s highs only reaching the mid 50s. However, temperatures quickly rebound into the weekend, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

