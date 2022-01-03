Mayor Broome to hold news conference on Omicron variant in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces she will be holding a news conference on the Omicron variant.
According to Broome, the conference will start on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 12:00 p.m.
Hospital and health leaders will also be joining the mayor.
