Mayor Broome to hold news conference on Omicron variant in BR

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome (Source: Mayor's Office)
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome (Source: Mayor's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces she will be holding a news conference on the Omicron variant.

According to Broome, the conference will start on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 12:00 p.m.

Hospital and health leaders will also be joining the mayor.

