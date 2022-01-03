Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 13 after starting SEC play undefeated

LSU Women's Basketball.
LSU Women's Basketball.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers (14-1, 2-0 SEC) are on a roll having won 13 straight games and have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 rankings from No. 19 to No. 13.

LSU has started SEC play with two straight wins taking down No. 23 Texas A&M (10-3, 0-1 SEC) on Sunday, Jan. 2 75-66 and No. 13 Georgia (12-2, 1-1 SEC) on Wednesday, Dec. 30 68-62. The Tigers will have one of their toughest matchups of the seasons as they host No. 1 South Carolina (13-1, 1-1 SEC) on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Seniors Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris have been huge for the Tigers in their two wins over Georgia and A&M. Pointer and Morris have combined for 76 points including a career high 30 points from Morris against her former team Texas A&M on Sunday.

LSU shot .44% from the floor as a team in their two wins and shot .40% from behind the arc. The Tigers are one of six teams ranked in the AP Top 25, joined by No. 1 South Carolina, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 21 Kentucky, and No. 25 Texas A&M.

AP Top 25 (as of Jan. 3)

  1. South Carolina (13-1)
  2. Stanford (9-3)
  3. Louisville (12-1)
  4. Arizona (10-0)
  5. North Carolina State (12-2)
  6. Indiana (12-2)
  7. Tennessee (13-1)
  8. Michigan (12-1)
  9. Texas (10-1)
  10. Maryland (10-4)
  11. Connecticut (6-3)
  12. Iowa State (12-1)
  13. LSU (14-1)
  14. Baylor (10-3)
  15. Georgia (12-2)
  16. Georgia Tech (10-3)
  17. Duke (10-2)
  18. BYU (10-1)
  19. North Carolina (13-0)
  20. Notre Dame (11-3)
  21. Kentucky (7-3)
  22. Iowa (7-3)
  23. Oklahoma (12-1)
  24. South Florida (10-4)
  25. Texas A&M (10-3)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU drops to No. 21 after suffering first loss of season
Alexis Morris (45) came up big against her former team on Sunday, Jan. 2 as No. 16 LSU took...
Win streak to 13 games as No. 16 LSU takes down No. 23 Texas A&M
No. 19 LSU women’s basketball beats No. 13 Georgia
No. 19 LSU women’s basketball opens SEC play with a big win against No. 13 Georgia
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
No. 19 LSU opens SEC play at No. 13 Georgia