LSU drops to No. 21 after suffering first loss of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have dropped five spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Jan. 3.
The Tigers (12-1, 0-1 SEC) fell from No. 16 to No. 21 after suffering their first loss of the season to then No. 11 Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC). Auburn entered the top 10 at No. 9 in the latest rankings after taking down LSU 77-50 to open Southeastern Conference play.
LSU was off to their best start since 1999-2000 when the Tigers finished the season with a 28-6 and 12-4 in conference play.
The Tigers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as they take on No. 17 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Center at 6 p.m. LSU will also unveil Dale Brown Court that night as well.
LSU is one of five teams ranked in the Top 25, they are joined by No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Alabama, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 18 Tennessee.
AP Top 25 (as of Jan. 3)
- Baylor (13-0)
- Duke (11-1)
- Purdue (12-1)
- Gonzaga (11-2)
- UCLA (8-1)
- Kansas (11-1)
- USC (12-0)
- Arizona (11-1)
- Auburn (12-1)
- Michigan State (12-2)
- Iowa State (12-1)
- Houston (12-2)
- Ohio State (9-2)
- Texas (11-2)
- Alabama (11-3)
- Providence (13-1)
- Kentucky (11-2)
- Tennessee (9-3)
- Villanova (9-4)
- Colorado State (10-0)
- LSU (12-1)
- Xavier (11-2)
- Wisconsin (10-2)
- Senton Hall (9-3)
- Texas Tech (10-2)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.