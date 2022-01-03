It’s official: Mike Denbrock named LSU’s next OC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things are quickly picking up for LSU football and head coach Brian Kelly as he continues to put together his first coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

On Sunday, Jan. 3 the school announced that Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock will become the Tigers new offensive coordinator.

Denbrock, helped lead Cincinnati to an undefeated regular season and their first ever berth in the College Football Playoffs and became the first Group of Five school to do so.

Coach Kelly and Denbrock have a history together as the 57-year-old spent seven years on Kelly’s staff at Grand Valley State from 1992 to 1998. As well as at Notre Dame from 2010-2016.

The pair has coached together for a total of 14 years, winning 115 games during that span.

“I’ve coached with Mike for many years. He’s one of the best offensive minds in the game, and we share an established trust, respect, and understanding that will help us maximize the talent of our players immediately,” Kelly said. “His offenses have maintained a consistent level of excellence throughout his entire career, and he understands how to develop players at every position. I’m excited for him to join our staff and elevate our program.”

During Denbrock’s five seasons at Cincinnati the Bearcats won 48 games, with four bowl appearances including the 2021 CFP semifinals matchup against Alabama and two American Athletic Conference Championships.

This season starting quarterback Desmond Ridder finished eighth in Heisman voting, and ranked No. 19 in the nation in passing yards with 3,334, No. 14 in passing touchdowns with 30 in 14 games.

Ridder, is projected to go in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, and during his time as a Bearcat Ridder was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year. He also accounted for more than 12,000 yards and 116 touchdowns and ranks third all-time in wins at 44 in college football history.

The Bearcats offense had a record breaking season in 2021, setting the record for total touchdowns with 70, points and points scored with 516. They ranked No. 13 in the nation in points per game at 36.4.

Ridder had one of the finest seasons ever by a Bearcat in 2021, passing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns, while Ford proved to be one of the nation’s top running backs as he rushed for 1,319 yards and a school-record-tying 19 touchdowns.

